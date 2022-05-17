The Breathable Sneaker Brand Mila Kunis Wears on Repeat Just Launched Its Lightest Running Shoe Yet

According to a press release, its Allbirds' Tree Flyers are the lightest running shoes in its lineup. Made with a new foam midsole that's 25 percent more responsive than tech found in Kunis' preferred Tree Dashers, the shoe promises to be bouncy, which will help you move more efficiently. The sleek shoes have flared heels for extra support as well as a grippy traction pattern on the soles. And just like its predecessors, the knit upper is made with eucalyptus fibers, which means the sneaker is airy and will keep your feet cool.