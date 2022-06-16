Hollywood's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a $60 Designer Pool Slide

There's no denying that pool slides are trending hard again for summer 2022. There's also no denying that the cushy footwear isn't for everyone, especially considering the easy-to-wear sandal can quickly go from looking like a trendy slipper to an orthopedic sandal, which also isn't a bad thing, BTW. It's just what makes this particular shoe trend controversial.

Regardless of your stance on this polarizing, supermodel-approved summer shoe, there's a new addition to this footwear category that's 100 percent worth checking out ASAP: the Allbirds x Rosie Assoulin designer pool slide that checks all the boxes. It's trendy! It's comfy! It's eco-friendly! And it's going to sell out. Here's why.

Allbirds is known for creating really great shoes. After all, the brand has earned the stamp of approval from just about every Hollywood mom out there — and as we all know, mom knows best. Designer Rosie Assoulin is famous for her mood-boosting pieces that play with bold patterns and even bolder silhouettes. Team these two labels together and you have what's easily the comfiest (and trendiest) take on this summer sandal trend: the Sugar Sliders.

As the name suggests, the soles of these slides are designed from a sugarcane-based material that offers just the right amount of bounce (and cushioned support) in each step, while the upper strap is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. Worth mentioning: They're also carbon neutral, per the brand, made possible by "sustainable practices, like using more natural materials and funding high-impact carbon projects."

The limited-edition Allbirds x Rosie Assoulin slides are available in two summer-perfect colors: a subtle cherry pink and a pistachio green, and both feature a subdued marbled pattern that adds an eye-catching touch. At the time of writing, both colorways are still available in all sizes, though given that the internet loves a buzzy collab — and this is one of the buzziest of the year, we expect them to sell out quickly.

Worth mentioning in case your preferred color is already out of stock: the Sugar Slides are also available in three classic colors that aren't part of this limited-edition collab, including a bright orange, classic black, and trusty white.

