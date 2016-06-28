3 Outfits That Make Wearing Head-to-Toe White a Breeze

Ever since we saw that triumphant scene at the end of First Wives Club with Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn strutting and dancing through the streets of New York to “You Don’t Own Me,” we’ve understood the power and appeal of an all-white outfit. The look is simultaneously sophisticated and cool—and when done right, strikes a rare dichotomy between modern and classic. Looking back (FWC came out 10 years ago!) those outfits don’t feel nearly as dated as the could, and that’s mostly because of their monochromatic composition.

Naturally—with our faux tans at their peak and white jeans season in full swing—summer is the ideal time to channel your inner Goldie and wear all your best white pieces together. If you don’t have all the head-to-toe components just yet, there are actually just a few key pieces you need. White shoes will be the anchor, they tie the whole all-white look together to make it look purposeful and even more elevated. If you already have white jeans and a button-down shirt? Ta-da, you’re done. If you commit further, consider adding a white blazer, wide-leg pants, and a structured white bag to your repertoire (all of which will play nicely with the colorful pieces in your wardrobe, too).

To show you how to put together a killer all-white outfit worthy of sashaying alongside Bette, Diane and Goldie, we created three stylish takes on this timeless look.

1. For Work

At the office an all-white look should mirror the same polished and professional look of your more colorful attire. Think crisp trousers and sleeveless crewneck tops. Complete the monochromatic effect with white leather mules with a low-block heel and a structured white or off-white bag.

2. For a Date

A hot summer night with your paramour deserves a white-hot outfit. We'd pair a midi skirt with a playful crop top for a not-too-revealing balance, and then up the sexy just a bit with a pair of strappy white sandals.

3. For the Weekend

Whether you're getting dressed for a day of brunching and errands around town or a picnic in the park with your girlfriends, an all-white weekend look is all about being comfortable. We'd pair a fun tie-front (but still classic) white shirt with cropped white jeans and flat sandals. Bring the whole thing together with a white straw tote that's perfect for holding all your out-all-day essentials.

