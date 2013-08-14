Stuart Vevers to Design For Coach: What We're Excited to See

Coach recently taught us two key things: First, you're never too old to play with Barbies, and second, that during a period of transformation, the ability to turn out timeless pieces is a must. The label announced in April that its creative director and president Reed Krakoff will let his contract expire to focus on his namesake brand. This posed the question: Who will replace Krakoff after his 16 years at Coach? Enter Stuart Vevers, who was hired earlier in the summer as the brand's executive creative director. Vevers first started out at Calvin Klein, and served as creative director at LVMH-owned Spanish-based house Loewe, with positions at Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Mulberry listed on his impressive resume. He was awarded Accessory Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards while at Mulberry, proving him to be a perfect fit for an accessory-focused label like Coach. We're excited to see Vevers' designs come 2014, but in the meantime during the brand's transitional phase, we spotted ostrich embossed leathers, colorblocked satchels, and bucket-style clutches that are right in line with his aesthetic -- not to mention ripe for fall. Click through the gallery to see our favorite pieces, pay close attention to detail and tell us: Do you see a difference in design(er)?

