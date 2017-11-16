This Allbirds x Outdoor Voices Collab is a Match Made in Athleisure Heaven

You know that happy satisfaction you get when two super attractive, super likable, super-perfect-for-each-other celebrities start dating? We’ve got those same warm fuzzies bubbling over for the new collaboration between Outdoor Voices and Allbirds—aka, the meet cute of our activewear dreams.

Starting today, the two labels are selling head-to-toe recreational kits of their complimentary products—including T-shirts, leggings, tote bags, and comfy wool sneaks—in coordinating color schemes of navy and grey (if you don't want to buy a head-to-toe look, all the styles are sold separately as well). The selection is inspired by jogwalking, a whatever-feels-good kind of pace that encapsulates the relaxed ethos of both brands.

Until you actually secure a kit of your own, though, run—don’t jogwalk!—to shop the line at Outdoor Voices Nolita store or online, at Allbirds.com and OutdoorVoices.com.

