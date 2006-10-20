whitelogo
whitelogo
All About Plaid
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
All About Plaid
InStyle.com
Oct 20, 2006 @ 11:05 am
the look plaid
Jennifer Aniston in Roland Mouret
Phil Penman/INF Goff
the look plaid
Victoria Beckham in Alexander McQueen
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
the look plaid
Jessica Simpson
David Dyson/Retna
the look plaid
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon in her own design
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Phil Penman/INF Goff
the look plaid
Jennifer Aniston in Roland Mouret
Advertisement
2 of 4
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
the look plaid
Victoria Beckham in Alexander McQueen
3 of 4
David Dyson/Retna
the look plaid
Jessica Simpson
Advertisement
4 of 4
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
the look plaid
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon in her own design
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!