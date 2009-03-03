All About My Outfit

InStyle.com
Mar 03, 2009 @ 4:29 pm
Miley Cyrus in custom BCBG Max Azria, The 2009 Grammy Awards, All About My Outfit
Miley Cyrus
At The 2009 Grammy Awards, Cyrus looked sophisticated in a custom BCBG Maz Azria gown, shoes and clutch, worn with Mimi So earrings and Atelier Swarovski bangles.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Nikki Reed in Marchesa, Hollywood Premiere of Twilight, All About My Outfit
Nikki Reed
At the Hollywood premiere of Twilight, Reed accessorized her beaded Marchesa cocktail dress with with Rene Caovilla pumps, a Kotur clutch and Neil Lane jewels.
Peter Brooker/Rex Features
Ginnifer Goodwin in D&G, Opening of D&G boutique, Los Angeles
Ginnifer Goodwin
Goodwin paired a D&G high neck chiffon top and black tulip skirt with a vintage necklace and Stella McCartney heels to attend the opening-night party at D&G's Los Angeles boutique.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Heidi Klum in Louis Vuitton, Opening of Victoria's Secret Flagship, New York City
Heidi Klum
To mark the opening of Victoria's Secret's Flagship store, head Angel Heidi Klum, topped off her Louis Vuitton ensemble with a shorter 'do, courtesy of hair stylist Michael Aleman.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
1 of 5

