All About My Outfit
InStyle.com
Mar 03, 2009 @ 4:29 pm
Miley Cyrus
At The 2009 Grammy Awards, Cyrus looked sophisticated in a custom BCBG Maz Azria gown, shoes and clutch, worn with Mimi So earrings and Atelier Swarovski bangles.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Nikki Reed
At the Hollywood premiere of
Twilight
, Reed accessorized her beaded Marchesa cocktail dress with with Rene Caovilla pumps, a Kotur clutch and Neil Lane jewels.
Peter Brooker/Rex Features
Ginnifer Goodwin
Goodwin paired a D&G high neck chiffon top and black tulip skirt with a vintage necklace and Stella McCartney heels to attend the opening-night party at D&G's Los Angeles boutique.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
To mark the opening of Victoria's Secret's Flagship store, head Angel Heidi Klum, topped off her Louis Vuitton ensemble with a shorter 'do, courtesy of hair stylist Michael Aleman.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
