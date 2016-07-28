The 10 Looks That Made Alicia Vikander a Style Icon

It's only been a year since Alicia Vikander burst onto the scene in Ex Machina, but the 27-year-old Swedish actress has already made her mark on both Hollywood and the fashion world.

In 2016 alone, she has won an Oscar for her turn in the critically-acclaimed drama, The Danish Girl, while solidifying herself during awards season as a red carpet darling and muse of Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton (she is the face of the brand). This week, she hits another milestone, dipping her toe in her first major franchise film as a whip smart CIA agent in the much-anticipated Jason Bourne.

And her fashion choices are just as intriguing. Though Vikander, who works with stylist Victoria Sekrier, opts for Vuitton for big moments like Bourne's London premiere, the looks are always supremely different, ranging from a colorblocked sequined column at the SAG Awards to a soft white ruffled confection at the Golden Globes. She also balances formal with fun, reaching for contemporary pieces by designers like Barbara Casasola and Marc Jacobs. Keep scrolling to see her 10 best red carpet looks so far.