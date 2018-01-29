Alicia Keys' Stylist Takes Us Behind the Scenes Getting Ready for the Grammys

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys arrived in cut-out all black outfit consisting of a Bao Tranchi bodysuit and Alberta Ferretti trousers and some very cool Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings. The look was so extra that she needed very little makeup to top it off. Instead, she opted for a natural appearance, courtesy of Keys' makeup artist Dotti.

"I have been working with her for a year now," Krisana Sotelo, Keys' stylist tells InStyle.com exclusively the night of the Grammys. "We really collaborate in creating a look that is very much her personality, which is a strong feminine, androgynous vibe. We play with masculinity, but also with her strong femininity as well. She is a strong, androgynous, sexy woman."

For a celebrity stylist like Sotelo, the day of an awards show is no walk in the park. "I had a pretty late night [Saturday] because of the events throughout the week. I was with Alicia until about 2 A.M.," she tells us.

For the Grammys, Sotelo arose at a reasonable 10 A.M. to start her day of glitzing and glamming.

[The first thing I do the morning of a red carpet?] I light a candle, meditate and I make myself a cup of coffee. [The morning of the Grammys], my trainer came and we had a boxing workout, which was really great because it helped clear my mind. I felt very relaxed and ready for the day."

Courtesy

The day, which lasted into the wee hours of the next morning includes prepping before Keys even arrives and tons of coordination with other teams, like hair and makeup.

"My favorite part of the getting ready process is the collaboration between the team," Sotelo says. "Earle Sebastian, Alicia’s Creative Director brings the team together and helps us create a vision. Marcia Hamilton, Alicia’s hair stylist, Dotti, Alicia’s makeup artist, and I, all collaborate together with Alicia. It’s a beautiful process. We all work very closely actually. For example, for this kind of big event, we all shared inspiration images and then we put them into a PDF for Alicia to see it. We are very much a collaborative team and all of us talk about our thoughts on everything and it is really nice. We are all creative and we all work very well together."

Working well together for the 2018 Grammys resulted in Keys' all-black look, lovingly referred to as "the velvet jumpsuit" by her glam squad.

"It is actually two pieces that, when put together, looks like a jumpsuit," Sotelo reveals. "It is a velvet and sheer cutout jumpsuit. The bodysuit is from a new designer named Bao Tranchi that I found at a showroom in LA called Style PR. I paired it with a beautiful velvet, wide-legged Alberta Ferretti black pant. The velvet gives off a luxurious feel that looks beautiful paired with diamonds and black jewelry."

And speaking of accessories...

Courtesy

"I pulled sexy, platform heeled booties, and I had a range of beautiful strappy heels. In the end, we chose a pair of Rene Caovilla black crystal platform heels. As far as jewelry, I had all kinds of hoop sizes and all types of designs. We focused on different variations of diamonds and black and we ultimately decided Lorraine Schwartz designs. For clutches, I pulled black options, some that are silver, some that are mirrored, some that are velvet, satin, leather and more. We had a wide range so we could have fun and play around with textures," she says.

Courtesy

The finished product? So. Alicia.

"Together it just comes across as a really fun and flattering look that shows her beautiful figure and it is just fun, relaxed, and sexy!"