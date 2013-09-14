The Latest Goop Collaborations: Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney Collections Now Available

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is at it again! You can now find the latest collaboration, Alice + Olivia for Goop, available online just in time for the fall season. The collection features the brand's namesake Olivia bag, designed and available exclusively for Goop in snake embossed leather, along with key pieces from the Alice + Olivia fall 2013 collection including patterned and studded heels, plaid shirts, and leather apparel from skirts to leggings. Ranging from $297-$595, the line is part of the Goop Collection, which features a curated selection of designer products accessible on Paltrow's site. The launch comes just in time for Goop's next collaboration with designer Stella McCartney, which is now available and includes a collection of investment pieces of blazers and trousers starting at $795 on goop.com. Plus, click through to see and shop the Alice + Olivia collaboration!

