The Latest Goop Collaborations: Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney Collections Now Available

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is at it again! You can now find the latest collaboration, Alice + Olivia for Goop, available online just in time for the fall season. The collection features the brand's namesake Olivia bag, designed and available exclusively for Goop in snake embossed leather, along with key pieces from the Alice + Olivia fall 2013 collection including patterned and studded heels, plaid shirts, and leather apparel from skirts to leggings. Ranging from $297-$595, the line is part of the Goop Collection, which features a curated selection of designer products accessible on Paltrow's site. The launch comes just in time for Goop's next collaboration with designer Stella McCartney, which is now available and includes a collection of investment pieces of blazers and trousers starting at $795 on goop.com. Plus, click through to see and shop the Alice + Olivia collaboration!

1 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Black and Red Olivia Bag

In snake embossed leather, $545; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Black Studded Dina Heel

In distressed leather, $345; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Cyndie Oversize Cocoon Coat

In brushed felt with boucle lining, $550; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Cecile Poof Dress

Sleeveless wool dress with a drop waist and flared skirt, $597; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

5 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Grey Olivia Bag

In snake embossed leather, $545; available exclusively at goop.com.

6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Havana Eyelash Dress

Sleeveless, slim-fit wool dress, $297; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Black Front Zip Legging

In 100% lamb leather, $798; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Black Box Pleat Leather Skirt

In 100% lamb leather, $495; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

9 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Long Sleeve Raglan Top

With leather trim and elbow patches, $297; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Stacey Multi-Media Heel

Mix of suede and satin with black rhinestone details, $360; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

11 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Avah Sequin Jacket

In 100% silk with black sequins, $597; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Piper Button Down Shirt

In plaid with leather button tabs, $297; goop.com and aliceandolivia.com.

