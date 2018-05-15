What Do You Get When You Cross a Popular Contemporary Brand With an Instagram Artist?

What do you get when you cross a popular contemporary art-influenced brand with an Instagram sensation? A pretty fabulous (and commercially successful) collaboration. Last year, Alice + Olivia's CEO and Creative Director, Stacey Bendet teamed up with Instagram artist, Donald Robertson (better known as @drawbertson) on a highly-coveted collection.

"Donald is a dream to work with," Bendet tells InStyle exclusively. "I will send him a picture of something and thirty seconds later, it is painted and posted on Instagram. He is a creative force."

Now, the dynamic duo is back for round two, with a limited-edition range of ready-to-wear, accessories, and sneakers featuring the best of Alice + Olivia motifs (leopard, lips, and, of course, a Stacey face), with an artsy twist that only Robertson can deliver.

"I am always influenced by art and Donald is very often influenced by fashion," Bendet, who has created capsules influenced by other artists like Basquiat tells InStyle. "I always think of fashion as the art you wear. Your outfit is truly your way of expressing your artistic self to the world each day."

The collection retails for $225-$1295 (not bad for a work of art, people!) and is available at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet stores and on www.aliceandolivia.com as well as select retailers.

Shop our favorite pieces from the collection, below.