Alexander Wang and Adidas Are Back for More Neon Cyclist Rave Gear (and It Looks Sick Af)

Despite Fashion Month coming to a close, here’s a new designer launch to keep us fashion folks excited: Alexander Wang is launching yet another drop of his sophomore collaboration with Adidas Originals. You might remember the initial launch of their Season 2 collection, but ICYMI: The Drop 1 campaign followed a pair of masked cyclists delivering mysterious packages around a dark, urban city (as they do) before stopping by a neon-lit rave and ultimately passing out face first in a bed, sporting some seriously next-level activewear. This time, Drop 2 has the cyclists doing, well, the same thing—just with more covetable athleisure pieces we need ASAP right now on our bodies stat.

The unisex collection comes as an unconventional take on classic Adidas silhouettes. A. Wang ups the ante with acid-bright neon, rich sapphire, and muted gray hues to deliver a collection of wearable statement pieces worthy of the Model Squad (We’re calling it: This collection has the Jenner/Hadids’ names written all over it).

Courtesy of Juergen Teller/adidas Originals

While we’ll have to wait until October 7 to shop the collab, we can at the very least scope out the collection of goodies online at adidas.com as we prep to add to our carts the moment it goes live. From logomania hoodies to the next It sneaker to track pants we wouldn’t mind spending forever in, how could you not want everything?