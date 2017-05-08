Get the First Glimpse of Alexa Chung's New Fashion Line

May 08, 2017

Ah, the day has come! Alexa Chung—aka international fashion icon, aka ultimate girl crush worldwide—is launching her much anticipated eponymous fashion label, and we have the video to prove it.

Ahead of the brand’s launch come May 30, ALEXACHUNG has unveiled its logo via a short film, bright with romance and rich with fantasy. In it, you’ll find a dreamlike Chung assembling her equestrian riding attire and completing an alluring dressage routine atop a handsome white horse.

See the collection in full via a see-now, buy-now reveal in London, available for live streaming at 8 p.m. EST, May 30, at alexachung.com.

