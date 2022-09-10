Alessandra Ambrosio Just Gave Us a New Fall Layering Idea With Her Comfortable Onesie

September, October, and November may be officially known as fall, but this time of year is also called "layering season." Sweaters, turtlenecks, and shackets are the typical heroes, but there may be a new star in town — and it's gaining traction thanks to supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

The former Victoria's Secret model has been known to wear comfortable but chic pieces from Alo Yoga's athleisure collections; the brand's sculpting biker shorts, in particular, are a legendary model-off-duty look. More recently, she wore another Alo Yoga must-have while out in Santa Monica, and this one is an unexpectedly perfect transitional piece for the cooler months ahead. The Alosoft Suns Out Onesie worked for the model on its own in sunny California, but many shoppers are singing its praises as a fall wardrobe staple.

As temperatures start to drop, the onesie paired with an additional layer is a complete and comfortable outfit. Channel Princess Diana by donning a roomy sweatshirt over the onesie for a post-workout coffee date or trip to the grocery store, or opt for the cropped version Hilary Duff has worn for a more updated version of this easy look. For a Zoom meeting-ready 'fit, throw on an oversized white button-down and accessorize with gold jewelry and a bright lip; you'll look put-together and seasonally appropriate, but you'll also have the comfort level turned up to 10.

Another key to fall dressing is versatility — and the Alosoft Suns Out Onesie wins again in this category. "[I] recently wore to work under some slacks and a blazer," one shopper wrote. "[It's the] perfect gym transition 'fit when you aren't trying to pack a lot."

The top portion of the onesie offers light-to-medium support with double straps and a built-in shelf bra with removable cups, so it excels in its role as a base tank beneath a more work-appropriate top or jacket. You'll also never worry about it riding up or becoming untucked and wrinkled. Not to mention, its ability to "be dressed up or down," according to one customer, is clutch for when you don't have time to both change and fit in a quick workout.

Currently available in heather gray and Ambrosio's limestone (the black is almost completely sold out), the V-neck one-piece is made of Alo Yoga's velvety performance Alosoft fabric, which shoppers call "flattering" and "flawless." Snag the supermodel-approved Alosoft Suns Out Onesie to upgrade your layering game and extend your fall wardrobe this season.