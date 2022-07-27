Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps Reaching for These Sculpting Biker Shorts That Shoppers Say "Lift Your Butt Up"

Biker shorts are just like a good pair of leggings – once you find one you love, you won't want to wear anything else. Although biker shorts have become a trendy wardrobe staple, it can be tricky finding a pair that's simultaneously high-quality, comfortable, and flattering. If you've been looking for the perfect pair, Alessandra Ambrosio seems to think this option from Alo Yoga is a great choice.

The former Victoria's Secret model and Alo Yoga ambassador has worn the brand's High-Waisted Biker Shorts at least twice this month. Ambrosio wore the shorts just days apart in Los Angeles, pairing them with a cropped sweatshirt the first time and a white bra top and matching sneakers the second time. The supermodel isn't the only celebrity to reach for Alo Yoga again and again — stars like Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chrissy Teigen are all devoted fans. Kendall Jenner, another brand ambassador, even curated a list of her top picks to shop on Alo Yoga's website.

Courtesy

Shop now: $58; aloyoga.com

It's no surprise that Ambrosio keeps rewearing Alo Yoga's high-waisted biker shorts — they have a nearly perfect five-star rating from shoppers who rave that they're breathable and "extremely flattering." Designed to lift, sculpt, and smooth, the moisture-wicking shorts are made with Alo's signature Airbrush fabric, a smoothing material that's soft, stretchy, and gives your butt and legs a "more toned look," according to customers.

"They hug you in all the right places and lift your butt up like you've been doing extra squats all quarantine long," one person wrote. Others agree, adding that they conform to the body in a comfortable way without being too tight. Another shopper raved that they're "in love" with the shorts because they "don't ride up," have a "slimming cut," and "holds everything in place on runs."

You can snag the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts in 12 different colors up to size L; grab your favorite Ambrosio-approved pair to see what all the hype is about.