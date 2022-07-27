Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps Reaching for These Sculpting Biker Shorts That Shoppers Say "Lift Your Butt Up"

You won’t want to wear anything else.

By Kyra Alessandrini
Published on July 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio Biker Shorts
Photo: Getty Images

Biker shorts are just like a good pair of leggings – once you find one you love, you won't want to wear anything else. Although biker shorts have become a trendy wardrobe staple, it can be tricky finding a pair that's simultaneously high-quality, comfortable, and flattering. If you've been looking for the perfect pair, Alessandra Ambrosio seems to think this option from Alo Yoga is a great choice.

The former Victoria's Secret model and Alo Yoga ambassador has worn the brand's High-Waisted Biker Shorts at least twice this month. Ambrosio wore the shorts just days apart in Los Angeles, pairing them with a cropped sweatshirt the first time and a white bra top and matching sneakers the second time. The supermodel isn't the only celebrity to reach for Alo Yoga again and again — stars like Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chrissy Teigen are all devoted fans. Kendall Jenner, another brand ambassador, even curated a list of her top picks to shop on Alo Yoga's website.

Alessandra Alo Yoga Biker Shorts
Courtesy

Shop now: $58; aloyoga.com

It's no surprise that Ambrosio keeps rewearing Alo Yoga's high-waisted biker shorts — they have a nearly perfect five-star rating from shoppers who rave that they're breathable and "extremely flattering." Designed to lift, sculpt, and smooth, the moisture-wicking shorts are made with Alo's signature Airbrush fabric, a smoothing material that's soft, stretchy, and gives your butt and legs a "more toned look," according to customers.

"They hug you in all the right places and lift your butt up like you've been doing extra squats all quarantine long," one person wrote. Others agree, adding that they conform to the body in a comfortable way without being too tight. Another shopper raved that they're "in love" with the shorts because they "don't ride up," have a "slimming cut," and "holds everything in place on runs."

You can snag the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts in 12 different colors up to size L; grab your favorite Ambrosio-approved pair to see what all the hype is about.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jen Garner Alo Yoga
The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer
Alo Yoga sale
This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Anniversary Sale
RHW In Alo Yoga and YSL Bag
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a $4,000 Designer Bag With Hollywood's Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings
Amazon Workout Shorts
Amazon Shoppers Are Giving Up Lululemon for These "Flattering" $25 Shorts
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
the best legging for women
The 15 Best Leggings for Every Occasion
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This Activewear Brand — and Its Skincare Is Just as Good
Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This Activewear Brand — and Its Skincare Is Just as Good
Emily Ratajkowski
Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
Satina Amazon Pants
Shoppers Say These Top-Selling Flare Pants Make Your Butt 'Look Fantastic,' and They're on Sale for $16
Alo Yoga Sweatshirt Bra Review
Hollywood's Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Quietly Launched a Sweatshirt Bra I'll Be Wearing All Spring
These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform
These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform
Best Skorts for Womens
The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court
The Best Plus Size Shapewear for Every Body
The Best Plus Size Shapewear for Every Body
Amazon’s New Women-Owned Fashion Storefront Is Full of Dresses, Sandals, and Bags Starting at $20
Amazon's New Women-Owned Fashion Storefront Is Full of Dresses, Sandals, and Bags Starting at $20
Summer Products Trending on Amazon
The 10 Summer Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now