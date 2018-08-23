A Sneaker Collaboration You Can Actually Afford Just Launched

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the biggest trends to come out of the past few seasons: the sneaker. Whether you’re into the “ugly” sneaker, the classic, or the super fashion sneaker, we’ve seen options paired with everything from athleisure looks (Yeezy) to evening gowns (Valentino). Shoe companies have had to re-think their traditional styles to create eye-catching athletic shoes to fit into this trend, and we’ve seen some amazing results: the Louis Vuitton Archlights, the Balenciaga Triple S …

And it’s not just happening in the luxury market. Contemporary brands have capitalized on the trend, too.

"Celebrities have established the ‘Dad Sneaker’ trend and its here to stay for 2018. Our take on this look has a retro appeal,” Aldo’s Senior Vice President Dainara Grunion Amalfitano told InStyle.com. "We mixed this chunky sole with cool prints and textures. This look is a fashion statement, and [goes] against some people’s typical sneaker selling points — chunky versus sleek, loud patterns/colors versus minimal/neutral tones. We love that the dad sneaker can be worn with office suits to a sequin dress. You just need to own the look.”

In celebration of the huge popularity of the sneaker trend, Aldo is dropping a limited-edition sneaker range, MX3, launching August 23, in collaboration with five renowned street artists from all over the world: Buff Monster from New York, INSA from London, So Youn Lee from Seoul, Dina Saadi from Dubai and Pony from Montreal. The result: a limited-edition series that is accessibly priced (each $90) but a definite step up cool-factor-wise from your traditional Aldo shoe.

“As a brand, we believe that art-driven collaborations celebrate creativity and elicit the positivity that Aldo is proud to embody,” Grunion Amalfitano says. “From the street artists who created these incredible prints and designs to the young creatives who shot, modeled and created the global campaign — Aldo Mx is the perfect platform for us celebrate individuality, all while being part of a global community. This is just the start of many more unique collaborations from Aldo.”