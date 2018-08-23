A Sneaker Collaboration You Can Actually Afford Just Launched

Aldo
Ruthie Friedlander
Aug 23, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the biggest trends to come out of the past few seasons: the sneaker. Whether you’re into the “ugly” sneaker, the classic, or the super fashion sneaker, we’ve seen options paired with everything from athleisure looks (Yeezy) to evening gowns (Valentino). Shoe companies have had to re-think their traditional styles to create eye-catching athletic shoes to fit into this trend, and we’ve seen some amazing results: the Louis Vuitton Archlights, the Balenciaga Triple S

And it’s not just happening in the luxury market. Contemporary brands have capitalized on the trend, too.

"Celebrities have established the ‘Dad Sneaker’ trend and its here to stay for 2018. Our take on this look has a retro appeal,” Aldo’s Senior Vice President Dainara Grunion Amalfitano told InStyle.com. "We mixed this chunky sole with cool prints and textures. This look is a fashion statement, and [goes] against some people’s typical sneaker selling points — chunky versus sleek, loud patterns/colors versus minimal/neutral tones. We love that the dad sneaker can be worn with office suits to a sequin dress. You just need to own the look.”

RELATED: 10 Celebrity-Approved Sneakers to Shop Now

In celebration of the huge popularity of the sneaker trend, Aldo is dropping a limited-edition sneaker range, MX3, launching August 23, in collaboration with five renowned street artists from all over the world: Buff Monster from New York, INSA from London, So Youn Lee from Seoul, Dina Saadi from Dubai and Pony from Montreal. The result: a limited-edition series that is accessibly priced (each $90) but a definite step up cool-factor-wise from your traditional Aldo shoe.

“As a brand, we believe that art-driven collaborations celebrate creativity and elicit the positivity that Aldo is proud to embody,” Grunion Amalfitano says. “From the street artists who created these incredible prints and designs to the young creatives who shot, modeled and created the global campaign — Aldo Mx is the perfect platform for us celebrate individuality, all while being part of a global community. This is just the start of many more unique collaborations from Aldo.”

1 of 5 Aldo

Mx3 by Dina Saadi

"Art is an universal language. Anyone anywhere can relate to it and feel it. It’s accessible to all. Public art changes our entire experience within any space or any city. It transforms our daily, boring routine into an exciting journey — almost like an open museum." — Dina Saadi
Advertisement
2 of 5 Aldo

Mx3 by PONY

"I think when you are respectful, open-minded, and conscious of the world that you live in it will reflect in your art." — PONY
3 of 5 Aldo

Mx3 by Buff Monster

"The very nature of public art is inclusive. Being in the public space means it’s for everybody. It’s important that art can be enjoyed on multiple levels whether that be as a simple sensory excitement or a deeper intellectual understanding. Art affects everyone even in a subconscious way."  — INSA

Advertisement
4 of 5 Aldo

Mx3 by So Youn Lee

"Being creative is a nature of human being. Art can't be defined as one right answer, it always brings up new questions and reflects tradition and the bias in the past. As a result, art gives birth to the spark of change." — So Youn Lee

Advertisement
5 of 5 Aldo

Mx3 by Buff Monster

"Collaboration offers an opportunity to work in a new way or to work on a project that you wouldn’t have done on your own. I think people like to see what happens when two individual entities that they know come together to create something new. Ideally 1 + 1 = 3." — Buff Monster

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!