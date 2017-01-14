You'll Fall in Love with This Insta-Worthy Limited Edition Collection

courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Jan 14, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Remember days of the week underwear? This nugget of sartorial gold is related to those, only in a high-fashion, show-everyone kind of way. Today marks the launch of Alberta Ferretti's pre-fall 2017 limited edition capsule collection that—for the first time in the brand's history—is available for purchase fresh off the runway (she's the most recent designer to join the see-now-buy-now movement). 

Happily named "Rainbow Week," the collection comprises seven luxe knits in a variety of punchy, mood-boosting hues, each emblazoned with a different day of the week—a reminder to live every day with optimism. Style them with your favorite high-waist, straight-leg jeans for the perfect off-duty look or dress them up with a sexy sheer lace skirt (see: the Alberta Ferretti show, below). 

The Insta-worthy knits are available for $495 at saksfifthavenue.com, fwrd.com and Alberta Ferretti boutiques worldwide. We'd like one of each, please.

1 of 7 courtesy

Monday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

Tuesday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

Wednesday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 courtesy

Thursday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 courtesy

Friday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

Saturday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 courtesy

Sunday

Alberta Ferretti available at saksfifthavenue.com $495 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!