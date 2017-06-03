PSA: Alberta Ferretti Made Days-of-The-Week Swimsuits

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Alexis Parente
Jun 03, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Remember when we all fell in love with Alberta Ferretti’s rainbow day-of-the-week sweaters? Well, now that the summer is here and sweater season has passed, there's a new daily wardrobe staple in Ferretti-town—swimsuits! Yes, the Rainbow Week Swimsuits are here, and we can't wait to wear them poolside and to the beach. But it doesn't stop there. InStyle suggests pairing yours with jeans for the street style look we are dying over—any day of the week!

VIDEO: Coinage: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

 

Shop your favorite day of the week one piece here in the links below!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sunday

Alberta Ferretti available at Gaudenzi Boutique $221 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Monday

Alberta Ferretti available at fwrd.com $360 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tuesday

Alberta Ferretti available at Gaudenzi Boutique $221 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Wednesday 

Alberta Ferretti available at Gaudenzi Boutique $221 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Thursday

Alberta Ferretti available at Gaudenzi Boutique $221 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Friday

Alberta Ferretti available at fwrd.com $360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Saturday

Alberta Ferretti available at fwrd.com $360 SHOP NOW

