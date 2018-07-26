LeSportsac is Getting a Seriously Chic Upgrade

There are a number of reasons to love a LeSportsac bag. They weigh next to nothing, come in great colors and patterns, and (my personal favorite fact) are water resistant, so very easy to clean. From their cosmetics pouch (I use the XL size) to their large weekender (a frequent diaper bag option for new moms) LeSportsac has become an accessory staple.

Another thing the brand excels at? Collaborations.

While the minimal style and infrequent design changes are part of what we love about the brand, we're always excited to see who the brand is collaborating with: Minions (most recently), Jason Woodside, Paul & Joe ... just a few of their recent 2018 collabs.

Next up? A luxury designer collab that will make even the most discerning shopper line up at Bloomingdales to get their hands on one of these nylons: LeSportsac is teaming up with the very iconic Alber Elbaz.

Known for his humor and poppy graphics, Elbaz is best known for his work as Creative Director at Lanvin, where he worked from 2001-2015. We haven't heard from him in a few years, but now, we're excited to say he's back, having designed a collection that includes weekenders, cosmetic cases, cross bodies, totes, and backpacks all which have exclusive playful messages written on them and are lined with an exclusive print.

"The last few years, I have been thinking a lot about creating something more democratic and accessible to everyone," Elbaz tells InStyle.com exclusively. "The fashion industry has become so serious and so much about the business that I wanted to do a project that was fun, with a sense of humor ... to bring smiles back."

“If we inject more love into fashion," Elbaz continued, "and less fear, we have a beautiful reason to wake up every morning. LeSportsac is fun, colorful, and modern—it makes me smile every time.”

The Alber Elbaz x LeSportsac collection ranges from $30-190. It will be available in stores worldwide beginning September 2018, on lesportsac.com beginning August 15th, and celebrated during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 5th.