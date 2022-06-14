Over 4,400 People, Including Nurses, Love These "Super Supportive" Amazon Sneakers That Are $39 Right Now

Several shoppers said they get “so many compliments” on them.

June 14, 2022
Amazon is full of comfy and affordable under-the-radar sneakers — and one customer-favorite pair is even cheaper than usual right now.

The Akk Memory Foam Sneakers are loved by over 4,400 shoppers who said they're "super supportive," "stylish," and even "much more comfortable" than "expensive brands." Made with a breathable mesh knit and "super soft" memory foam insoles that are moisture-wicking, a handful of customers said the lightweight shoes have a "similar look" to sneakers from brands like Adidas, Nike, and Yeezy. The Akk sneakers come in 36 colors including black, gray, light brown, and green, plus high- and low-top styles and sizes 6 to 11. They also have a slip-on design and grippy, skid resistant soles.

While the supportive kicks usually cost up to $70, you can snag them on sale for just $39 right now.

Nurses and hospital workers are among the thousands of shoppers who called the Akk sneakers a "great buy" thanks to how "cushy and light" they are. Several nurses commented that shoes have held their weight during "12+ hour shifts."

"After 16 hours on my feet as a nurse I do not feel the pain from my plantar fasciitis," one shopper wrote. "These sneakers are so comfortable, I needed to write a review. They are wide enough [and] stretch perfectly… I'm about to purchase all the colors so I can match all my uniforms!"

In addition to how comfy they are, shoppers especially loved the Akk sneakers because they're "super cute" — several noted that they received "many compliments" while wearing them. Another nurse said they even influenced "many coworkers" to buy them, adding that they were all "happy customers."

We don't know how long this limited-time Amazon deal on the supportive Akk Memory Foam Sneakers will last, so grab your favorite pair while it's still on sale.

