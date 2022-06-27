Sarah Jessica Parker Loves TikTok's Favorite Accessory, and It's Part of an Early Amazon Prime Day Sale

I've always been a little paranoid about my ears. One of them sticks out slightly more than the other, which is a fact I didn't notice until my younger sister pointed it out years ago. Making fun of insecurities is something younger sisters do best, and her observation was unfortunately confirmed when I bought my first pair of AirPod Pros.

I've always been an over-the-ears headphone kind of girl because I like how they look (or maybe I am subconsciously in favor of them because they cover my ears). But during Amazon Prime Day two years ago, I felt the pressure to buy a pair of the Pros since everyone said they were so convenient. Immediately I regretted it; they always fell out of my ears, which confirmed my fear that they are weirdly shaped. They also didn't add to my outfits the way a good pair of bulky headphones did. Then, the Apple AirPod Max came out, and I immediately knew I needed a pair.

Courtesy

Shop now: $430 (Originally $549); amazon.com

The Bluetooth headphones became the unexpected 'It' accessory of 2022, shortly after their launch. You can't go on TikTok without seeing an influencer styling them with recent thrifted fashion finds. Read the comments on any video featuring the headphones and you'll notice most of the viewers are expressing their undying love for the tech accessory.

Even Bella Hadid, the patron saint of Depop fashion, has a pair she wears all the time — with archival designer, naturally. So does Sarah Jessica Parker, although she often wears hers with sweatpants. The AirPod Maxs have the kind of sartorial range the Pros don't — and you don't have to worry about them falling down a gutter. The only problem is their steep price tag, since they normally retail for $550.

As Amazon Prime Day quickly approaches, more and more people seem desperate to know what the deal will be on July 12th, the kick-off for the annual savings event. But the headphones are actually already on early sale with prices ranging by the color, though all are now under $500. The red pair will cost you $430, whereas the green is marked down to $499. And as a proud owner, I can confirm that they're absolutely worth it — even if you're perfectly content with your ear shape.

