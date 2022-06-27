Fashion Sarah Jessica Parker Loves TikTok's Favorite Accessory, and It's Part of an Early Amazon Prime Day Sale This is the unlikely ‘It’ item of 2022. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle I've always been a little paranoid about my ears. One of them sticks out slightly more than the other, which is a fact I didn't notice until my younger sister pointed it out years ago. Making fun of insecurities is something younger sisters do best, and her observation was unfortunately confirmed when I bought my first pair of AirPod Pros. I've always been an over-the-ears headphone kind of girl because I like how they look (or maybe I am subconsciously in favor of them because they cover my ears). But during Amazon Prime Day two years ago, I felt the pressure to buy a pair of the Pros since everyone said they were so convenient. Immediately I regretted it; they always fell out of my ears, which confirmed my fear that they are weirdly shaped. They also didn't add to my outfits the way a good pair of bulky headphones did. Then, the Apple AirPod Max came out, and I immediately knew I needed a pair. Courtesy Shop now: $430 (Originally $549); amazon.com The Bluetooth headphones became the unexpected 'It' accessory of 2022, shortly after their launch. You can't go on TikTok without seeing an influencer styling them with recent thrifted fashion finds. Read the comments on any video featuring the headphones and you'll notice most of the viewers are expressing their undying love for the tech accessory. Even Bella Hadid, the patron saint of Depop fashion, has a pair she wears all the time — with archival designer, naturally. So does Sarah Jessica Parker, although she often wears hers with sweatpants. The AirPod Maxs have the kind of sartorial range the Pros don't — and you don't have to worry about them falling down a gutter. The only problem is their steep price tag, since they normally retail for $550. As Amazon Prime Day quickly approaches, more and more people seem desperate to know what the deal will be on July 12th, the kick-off for the annual savings event. But the headphones are actually already on early sale with prices ranging by the color, though all are now under $500. The red pair will cost you $430, whereas the green is marked down to $499. And as a proud owner, I can confirm that they're absolutely worth it — even if you're perfectly content with your ear shape. Apple AirPod Max in Green Courtesy Shop now: $499 (Originally $549); amazon.com Apple AirPod Max in Silver Courtesy Shop now: $480 (Originally $549); amazon.com Apple AirPod Max in Blue Courtesy Shop now: $480 (Originally $549); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit