Aidy Bryant Just Launched a Plus-Size Clothing Line, and, UGH, It's So Good

Image zoom Courtesy

If you finished binge-watching Shrill on Hulu only to immediately find yourself lusting after Annie Easton's cool, colorful style, don't worry — Aidy Bryant is here to help. The style icon and Saturday Night Live actress just launched a new clothing line, pauline, and the first drop includes some easy, breezy and, most importantly, extremely cute shirt-dresses that would definitely fit in with the show's aesthetic.

“I have been a fat lady my whole damn life ... and I always felt like there were clothes out there, but not what I wanted," she revealed in the website's intro video. "And what I wanted was something easy and simple and cool, but also comfortable.”

While there is only one dress style available at the moment, The Lovington dress is available in size 12 to 28 and comes in three different colorways: striped, gingham, and solid blue. According to Bryant, this piece — which is priced at $175 and include pockets! — is “just a little taste” of what's to come. We can only imagine what she'll release next (fingers crossed for a fun jumpsuit).

Image zoom Courtesy

To Buy: $175; paulineny.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

