12 Under-$100 Swimsuits That Actually Look Really Expensive

This week, InStyle is diving into the changing look, complicated impact, and undeniable power of summer’s uniform: the swimsuit.

Searching for a swimsuit that will make your bikini pic land on Instagram's explore page? How about a sexy one-piece to wear to that pool party you know your ex will be at? Either way, you can make a chic statement this summer without dropping a full week's paycheck on a swimsuit.

I know, sometimes it can seem like the prices for swimsuits are getting more and more expensive. But trust me, there are plenty of great, affordable options out there. You just have to do a little digging. Well, not you, us. InStyle's editors put in the work and found 12 affordable swimsuits that you can keep on repeat all summer. And yes, we've rounded up options fit for multiple sizes and body shapes, too. So scroll on to find the perfect under-$100 swimsuit for you.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Polka-Dot Bikini

Forever 21 $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Check Please One Piece

Splendid $98 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Ruffle Biini

Xhilaration $37 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Pistol Panties Frill Side Jamie Swimsuit With Cross Over Back

ASOS $50 (Originally $290) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Toronto Cut Out Bardot Bandeau Bikini

Boohoo $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Rosarito Goddess One Piece

Nanette Lepore $79 (Originally $158) SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Striped Bikini

Forever 21 $27 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Contrast Mono Stripe Swimsuit

ASOS $35 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Scalloped Edge Bikini

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Striped Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit

Forever 21 $28 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Floral Cut Out One Piece

Social Angel $35 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Bows Swimsuit

Mango $70 SHOP NOW

