12 Under-$100 Swimsuits That Actually Look Really Expensive

This week, InStyle is diving into the changing look, complicated impact, and undeniable power of summer’s uniform: the swimsuit.

Searching for a swimsuit that will make your bikini pic land on Instagram's explore page? How about a sexy one-piece to wear to that pool party you know your ex will be at? Either way, you can make a chic statement this summer without dropping a full week's paycheck on a swimsuit.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

I know, sometimes it can seem like the prices for swimsuits are getting more and more expensive. But trust me, there are plenty of great, affordable options out there. You just have to do a little digging. Well, not you, us. InStyle's editors put in the work and found 12 affordable swimsuits that you can keep on repeat all summer. And yes, we've rounded up options fit for multiple sizes and body shapes, too. So scroll on to find the perfect under-$100 swimsuit for you.

VIDEO: Watch the Evolution of the Swimsuit