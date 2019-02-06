The 14 Prettiest Prom Dresses You Can Buy at Nordstrom — All Under $250

Prom season is officially upon us and, while the dance will be one of the most unforgettable nights of your life, it can get really expensive. From the tickets to the limo to hair and makeup, the cost to attend prom in the U.S. averages around a whooping $900. With prices this high, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing on style for the big night.

Thankfully, we found that you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a breathtaking prom dress. That’s because one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, has a plethora of affordable prom dresses that are just as stylish as the pricey stuff. There are hundreds of gorgeous options to choose from, including everything from short prom dresses to long prom dresses to even two-piece prom dresses.

Instead of having you sift through them all, we rounded up the prettiest prom dresses the site has to offer. The best part? They all retail for less than $250. Keep reading to see our favorite stylish-yet-affordable prom dresses from Nordstrom — and if you need prom shoes or prom jewelry, the retailer has got you covered too.