The 14 Prettiest Prom Dresses You Can Buy at Nordstrom — All Under $250
Prom season is officially upon us and, while the dance will be one of the most unforgettable nights of your life, it can get really expensive. From the tickets to the limo to hair and makeup, the cost to attend prom in the U.S. averages around a whooping $900. With prices this high, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing on style for the big night.
Thankfully, we found that you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a breathtaking prom dress. That’s because one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, has a plethora of affordable prom dresses that are just as stylish as the pricey stuff. There are hundreds of gorgeous options to choose from, including everything from short prom dresses to long prom dresses to even two-piece prom dresses.
Instead of having you sift through them all, we rounded up the prettiest prom dresses the site has to offer. The best part? They all retail for less than $250. Keep reading to see our favorite stylish-yet-affordable prom dresses from Nordstrom — and if you need prom shoes or prom jewelry, the retailer has got you covered too.
Lulu’s Own the Night Strapless Maxi Dress
We can’t get over how sleek and sophisticated this strapless gown by Lulu’s is. Not only does it feature a curve-enhancing crossover bodice, but the slinky column skirt has a high slit that allows you to flash a little leg. It’s definitely one of the prettiest prom dresses under $100.
Morgan & Co Lace Bodice Gown
How stylish is this plus-size prom dress from Morgan & Co? The lace bodice gives this floor-length gown a high-fashion upgrade, while the side slit will help you show off your killer shoes.
Wayf The Mia Lace Trim Front Slit Gown
This sweetheart slip dress by Wayf is a timeless silhouette that looks great on different body shapes and sizes. The eyelash lace trim adds a whimsical touch to an otherwise classic gown.
Alfred Sung Jersey Bodice Trumpet Gown
You can never go wrong with a stylish high-neck silhouette, which is why we love this chic Alfred Sung dress so much. The sculpted solid-color gown looks gorgeous enough on its own, but feel free to accessorize with shoulder-grazing earrings or a statement necklace for a show-stopping look.
Morgan & Co Strappy Lace Bodice Gown
Give your prom look dimension with this floral lace bodice gown by Morgan & Co. It looks feminine and sweet from the front, but the skin-baring strappy back gives the dress some (school-appropriate) edge.
Sequin Hearts Two Piece Off the Shoulder Lace Gown
Looking for a two-piece prom dress? Give this floral lace option by Sequin Hearts a try. The lace fabric makes the fashion-forward silhouette feel romantic, while the cropped bodice shows a hint of skin.
BB Dakota Elise Sequin Body-Con Dress
Just because it’s prom doesn’t mean you have to wear a long gown. This party dress by BB Dakota is so stylish, it is sure to turn heads. The shimmering sequins make the long-sleeve silhouette feel fresh and fun. Throw on a pair of platform heels and get ready to dance the night away.
Vince Camuto Halter Trumpet Gown
Look red hot on prom night with this fiery gown by Vince Camuto. The figure-flattering silhouette shows off your curves, while the sweeping trumpet skirt adds an elegant touch.
Morgan & Co Keyhole Back Sequin Gown
Ensure all eyes are on you with this high-shine Morgan & Co gown. The figure-flattering dress is covered in sequins for a dazzling effect. We can’t decide if we like the dark green version or the rose gold option more.
Adrianna Papell Ruched Metallic Jersey Gown
This stylish metallic gown by Adrianna Papell is one of the best prom dresses for 2019. The classic dress is made of a jersey stretch fabric that will hug your curves and keep you comfortable as you hit the dance floor.
Eliza J Off the Shoulder Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress
Looking for an elegant short prom dress? We love this option by Eliza J. The lace off-the-shoulder bodice adds a stylish retro touch to the pretty fit and flare skirt.
Dress The Population Tessa Crepe Mermaid Dress
Show off your curves in this fitted mermaid prom dress from Dress The Population. The halter neckline with cutaway shoulders put a fresh spin on this timeless dress, while the midi-length allows your shoes to take center stage.
Morgan & Co Beaded Mesh Halter Gown
We’re obsessed with this embellished cutout gown by Morgan & Co. The sparkling crystal details around the waist will help catch the light, while the cutouts and side slit allow you to show a little skin.
Eliza J Strapless Midi Dress
If you want to look like a princess on prom night, look no further than this strapless midi gown by Eliza J. The classic sweetheart neckline and twinkling ombre sequins are so pretty, wearing this dress will make you feel like you are in a fairy tale.