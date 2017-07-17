Instagram-Worthy Bikinis That Are Under $100

Alexis Bennett
Jul 17, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The summer is definitely flying by. But it's not too late to find the perfect bikini to share on your Instagram page. In fact, as the season winds down, retailers are slashing prices to make room for fall items. So your chances of finding the picture-perfect swimsuit—at the perfect price—are better than ever.

While we were browsing through all of our favorite sites, we actually came across several two-pieces that have already been marked down to under $100. That means both the top and bottoms ring up to less than 99 bucks. And that's rare, especially when you're looking for good quality and major style.

VIDEO: Celebs in Bikinis

 

We're definitely jumping on these deals right away. So you might as well treat yourself, too. Just keep scrolling to shop the affordable bikinis before they're gone for good.

1 of 8 Courtesy

The Bikini Lab

Bouquet Bikini Top, $36. Bouquet Cutout Bikini Bottoms, $32.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

Stripe Bardot Bikini Top, $30. Stripe Bikini Bottoms, $26.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Coastal Blue

Mesh High Neck Bikini Top, $35. Mesh High Waist Bikini Bottoms, $29.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Boohoo

Gingham Frill Top, $21. Gingham Bikini Brief, $14.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Somedays Lovin

Free Falling Bikini Top, $35. Free Falling Bikini Bottom, $49

6 of 8 Courtesy

Byrds of Paradise

Sanya Off the Shoulder Bikini Top, $24. Sanya Bikini Bottoms, $22.

7 of 8 Courtesy

Becca

Color Code Halter Bikini Top, $54. Color Code Hipster Bikini Bottoms, $26.

8 of 8 Courtesy

The Bikini Lab

Shell Triangle Bikini Top, $30. String Tie-Side Shell Brief, $29

