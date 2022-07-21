Aerie Just Dropped Its First-Ever Shapewear — and It's Not What You'd Expect

Think mesh and neon.

By Claudia Fisher
Published on July 21, 2022

Photo: Courtesy Aerie

Attempting to ring in a new era for women, Aerie launched its new anti-shapewear line today, called Smoothez. Although the fabrics are smooth and the styles are designed not to show through clothes, the collection emphasizes comfort and practicality over compressing, pinching, and flattening our bodies.

The collection's buoyant energy is apparent in the bright shades and playful cuts of the pieces, with coverage options that range from barely-there mesh thongs and bralettes to higher-cut cheeky underwear and lightly padded bras. The hot pinks and neon yellows — in mesh, nonetheless — differentiate this batch of shapewear from other lines of somewhat drab colors and hard-to-hide (and hard-to-pee-in) structures.

Aerie Shapewear Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $15; aerie.com

Aerie has been championing women's authentic bodies for years now, with famously unretouched images that feature a more diverse range of models and body types. The brand's latest campaign is no different, launching under the slogan: "Forget shapewear. This is YOU wear." Describing the new collection further, the brand explained, "You don't need shapewear that changes you. It's shapewear that needs to change."

Aerie Shapewear Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $9; aerie.com

The Smoothez line uses soft, breathable fabrics to keep the wearer comfortable, and the materials' stretchiness ensures the pieces hug your body and remain invisible under clothes. With three subsections of the collection — No Show, No Show Xtra (slightly thicker material than the first), and Mesh — it's easy to find the material and style that will best suit your preferences.

Aerie Shapewear Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $40; aerie.com

If you wear thongs, there are four kinds to choose from, all with fuller-cut counterparts too, and you have eight bra options (including a "bra-ish" bralette) so you can find the just-right fit for your body. Sizes range from XS to XXL in some items, like the hybrid bra-shirt Crop Top Bralette and the underwear, and include DD options for many of the bras.

Aerie Shapewear Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $45; aerie.com

As is the case with many buzzy brands, Aerie's new Smoothez collection will probably sell out — especially once TikTokers get their hands on some samples. Shop the collection now before your size and favorite color sells out.

