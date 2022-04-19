Aerie's Latest Cheeky Bikini Bottoms Have Pockets — and They're on Sale for $20

I still get excited when I see pockets on women's clothing because, let's face it, it continues to be an area that could use some work. Pockets on dresses and jumpsuits are always fun but they're not always functional, and don't even get me started on the size difference between the pockets on my jeans versus the ones on my boyfriend's. And pockets on women's swimwear? That's virtually nonexistent — but Aerie is changing that.