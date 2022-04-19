Aerie's Latest Cheeky Bikini Bottoms Have Pockets — and They're on Sale for $20
I still get excited when I see pockets on women's clothing because, let's face it, it continues to be an area that could use some work. Pockets on dresses and jumpsuits are always fun but they're not always functional, and don't even get me started on the size difference between the pockets on my jeans versus the ones on my boyfriend's. And pockets on women's swimwear? That's virtually nonexistent — but Aerie is changing that.
The TikTok-loved brand recently launched a new version of its popular high-waisted, cheeky bikini bottoms that have pockets. (I know, it almost sounds too good to be true, but it is.) Made out of 84 percent recycled nylon, the flattering bottoms have two pockets on either side. They're available in sizes 2XS to 2XL and just come in black for now, but we're hoping more colors will be available later this summer.
The best part? They're on sale for just $20 right now. In fact, all of Aerie's swim tops and bottoms are marked down to $20 for a limited time, so I'd add these pocket bottoms (and your other swim faves!) to your cart ASAP while they're still discounted.
Its TikTok fame aside, Aerie has been making waves with adaptive clothing. In 2020, the brand began launching bras, underwear, and accessories for shoppers who may have disabilities or medical needs. While the new bikini bottoms with pockets are great for holding phones, cash, and other miscellaneous items while at the beach or pool, one reviewer noted that they were "thrilled" to see a swim bottom with pockets that could hold their insulin pump. Not to sound dramatic, but pockets on women's swimwear are literally revolutionary.
In addition to Aerie's genius new bottoms, the brand has over 300 new arrivals, including more cute swimwear. It released several other styles, like these flirty cut-out bottoms, as well as new colors and prints of some classics, like these crossover bottoms that now come in tie-dye and florals. The new releases include swim tops that match, too.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $43); ae.com
I don't know about you, but Aerie's bikini bottoms with pockets have me even more excited for summer. Shop more of Aerie's new swim arrivals while they're still on sale for just $20 below.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $45); ae.com