These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform

I already own two pairs of the Aerie biker shorts, but thanks to that $15 price tag, I'm adding at least two more to my collection. The shorts are high-waisted with a 7-inch inseam and they're made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane that feels like a soft, lived-in T-shirt. Since they're not made from typical athletic material, I like to think of the shorts more as loungewear than workout clothes. And if these specific shorts aren't your thing, you'll be happy to hear that Aerie's entire collection of biker shorts is on sale.