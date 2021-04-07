TikTok’s Favorite Cross-Waist Leggings Now Come in Swimsuit Form

It has undoubtedly been the year of booty-enhancing leggings, from those viral TikTok butt-scrunching ones that perhaps have changed life as we know it, to those crossover Aerie leggings that drew just as much fanfare. Now that warm weather is coming in, these butt-centric designs aren't leaving — don't worry. Instead, brands are evolving their summertime styles to include the flattering designs we all fell in love with this past winter.
So, it comes with our greatest joy to announce that Aerie's latest swimwear collection includes a pair of cheeky high-waisted bottoms that, you guessed it, include the brand's beloved crossover design.
In case you missed the wave of online love that the crossover leggings received, here's a brief synopsis: TikTok users like @hannahschlenker posted reviews of the style in the fall, and they quickly sold out. Reason being? The criss-cross design lies right along the hips and elongates the body to make torsos look a million miles long. Plus, they enhance the appearance of curves to highlight anybody's hourglass figure.
A bit more affordable than the leggings, the swimsuit bottoms cost just $30 and come in five vibrant hues like strawberry pink and cerulean blue.
"These are the most flattering swimsuit bottoms I have ever owned," wrote one reviewer. "Both the color and overall shape make these the best bottoms. As someone with hip dips and just slimmer hips overall, the crossover waist makes my hips look larger and my waist look smaller."
Another wrote that the design makes your butt look "thicc," which in 2021 (aka the Year of the Butt) is absolutely a good thing. Need to see for yourself? TikTok reviews are already popping up for these new bottoms. User @coriinthecity tried them on for her 72,000 followers and called them "so slimming and comfy."
With these, summer can officially begin. Get them for just $30 while you can — if they're anything like the leggings, they're sure to sell out fast.
