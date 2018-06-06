12 Miniskirts That Are Totally Okay to Wear as an Adult

Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Jun 06, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Now that summer is upon us, we are ready to bare some leg with one of our favorite standbys: the miniskirt. The trick to wearing this wardrobe staple at any age? First, look for options that hit at an appropriate length (no revealing butt cheeks, please!). Timeless silhouettes—like a wrap shape or perfect A-line, are a must. Fabric choice is incredibly important, too. Always go for something with a little structure, such as a crisp cotton. When it comes to denim, make sure it is clean and simple—no heavy distressing or trendy embellishments. Follow these steps, and you will be sure to nail the miniskirt, no matter your age.

VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?

1 of 12 Courtesy

Contrast Seam Skirt

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Utility Skirt

DL1961 $128 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Frilled Cotton-Blend Skirt

Isabel Marant Etoile $345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Tweed Mini Skirt with Piping

Banana Republic $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

A-line Denim Mini Skirt

A.P.C. $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Button-Front Skirt in Linen-Cotton

Gap $45 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Short Cargo Skirt

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Denim Skirt

& Other Stories $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Textured Wrap Mini Skirt

J. Crew $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Flounced Hem Mini Skirt

Veronica Beard $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Crystal Embellished Crepe Mini Skirt

MSGM $305 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Boucle Mini Skirt

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!