12 Miniskirts That Are Totally Okay to Wear as an Adult

Now that summer is upon us, we are ready to bare some leg with one of our favorite standbys: the miniskirt. The trick to wearing this wardrobe staple at any age? First, look for options that hit at an appropriate length (no revealing butt cheeks, please!). Timeless silhouettes—like a wrap shape or perfect A-line, are a must. Fabric choice is incredibly important, too. Always go for something with a little structure, such as a crisp cotton. When it comes to denim, make sure it is clean and simple—no heavy distressing or trendy embellishments. Follow these steps, and you will be sure to nail the miniskirt, no matter your age.

VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?