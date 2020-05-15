Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Lightweight Adidas Sneakers
And right now, they’re on sale.
If there's one thing that makes every outfit just a little better, it's a great pair of sneakers. And when a pair perfectly balances comfort and style, it solidifies its spot as a fan favorite. If you’re on the search for a new go-to pair, you’ll be pleased to know Nordstrom shoppers have already anointed their must-have: Adidas Swift Run Sneakers.
The lightweight sneakers have racked up more than 2,000 glowing reviews left by shoppers who swear they’re the ultimate sneaker for everyday wear. Between their foam-cushioned bottom and sock-style upper, the shoes are designed for comfort in every step while still keeping the silhouette minimal and sleek. It’s no surprise shoppers are snagging them in multiple colors.
“The first time I purchased these was because they were the perfect price for me at the time and the perfect army type green I was searching for,” one reviewer said. “I didn’t have a big expectation, but once I got them, I loved how they looked on my feet and I would always get compliments when I wore them. They became my favorite shoe but I just couldn’t wear them every day so I decided to purchase the black pair. They’re just as stylish and so very comfortable!”
If you’re not yet dreaming about sliding on their comfy cloud-like perfection, maybe the price will get you: Nordstrom marked down select colorways as much as 40 percent off.
You can head there now to add the popular style to your sneaker collection for happy soles ahead.
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker in Pearl
Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker in White
Shop now: $58 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker in Black
Shop now: $51 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker in Gray
Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker in Pink
Shop now: $64 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com