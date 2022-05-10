Amazon Just Restocked the $55 Supermodel Sneaker That's Been Sold Out for Months

There's one specific thing that triggers this feeling, and it's the slight chill that comes with the sun setting after spending all day feeling the sun's warmth on my skin. It reminds me of getting ready for soccer practice downtown in Battery Park or all the way up in the Bronx, near my high school. I wore Adidas Sambas on the subway, and by the time it got dark, I'd always regret not listening to my mom's advice to wear a thicker jacket. Right now, over a decade later, the combination of the seasonal shift, my unwavering inability to dress for the weather, and the multiple Bella Hadid sightings in Adidas Sambas is giving me severe whiplash back to 2010.