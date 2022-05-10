Amazon Just Restocked the $55 Supermodel Sneaker That's Been Sold Out for Months
The early spring weather, where the first bits of warmth start to become a very real thing, almost always makes me cry. Not necessarily in a happy or a sad way, but in a nostalgic way, which is always a little bit of both. (Yes, I am a pisces.)
There's one specific thing that triggers this feeling, and it's the slight chill that comes with the sun setting after spending all day feeling the sun's warmth on my skin. It reminds me of getting ready for soccer practice downtown in Battery Park or all the way up in the Bronx, near my high school. I wore Adidas Sambas on the subway, and by the time it got dark, I'd always regret not listening to my mom's advice to wear a thicker jacket. Right now, over a decade later, the combination of the seasonal shift, my unwavering inability to dress for the weather, and the multiple Bella Hadid sightings in Adidas Sambas is giving me severe whiplash back to 2010.
I'm not necessarily saying the Adidas Sambas comeback of 2022 is making me cry, but I'm also not necessarily saying it isn't, either. Seeing supermodels like Hadid wearing them on repeat has me feeling like a little kid again, trying to emulate the older cool girls on my soccer team who made me want to own Adidas Sambas sneakers in bulk. They are a soccer sneaker after all, although clearly they're a supermodel sneaker now too.
At this point the Adidas Samba has become a staple in Bella Hadid's wardrobe, and she wears it all the time, with everything from vintage Chanel shopper totes and Burberry trench coats to plaid pencil skirts and sports jerseys. Celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, and Dakota Johnson have worn the sneakers too. The #adidassamba tag has over 2 million views on TikTok, and you'd be hard pressed to find a fashion TikToker who hasn't styled the sneaker recently. They're suddenly as popular as I remember, except no one is wearing them to the field anymore.
I've always loved my Sambas, but somewhere in between senior year of high school, the entirety of college, and me becoming an adult, I've lost the pair I wore to death throughout most of my teens. Even though Hadid had worn them on repeat, I never thought they'd be hard to find in my size. But to my surprise, they've been out of stock for months now. It felt like every time I checked this year (which has been many times), they still weren't available. My dad even texted me about his friend who was looking for a pair. When he asked if I knew why they were out of stock for so long, I told him to blame Bella Hadid.
Last night my friend texted me that she had finally secured a pair after wanting the sneakers for months. Her mom had discovered that Amazon had finally restocked the shoe, and it almost feels too good to be true. They're bound to sell out again fast, so I've already added a classic pair in black to my cart. Will I cry when I wear them again for the first time in years? Probably. But it'll be in a happy way with an outfit high school me could only dream of.
