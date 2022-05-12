Adidas' New Underwear and Basics Line Is Designed to Keep You Cool All Summer

When the season changes and the weather warms up, one of the first things I do is transition my wardrobe. I pull out the boxes from under my bed and replace the heavy warm knits, layers, and coats with breathable fabrics, airy silhouettes, and brighter colors. My underwear drawer, however, does not typically experience this refresh. It remains stagnant throughout the year, the same staples day in and day out, but that changes this summer with the launch of Adidas Originals' new underwear and basics line.