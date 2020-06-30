Adele Just Rewore One of Her Most Iconic Outfits, and the Designer Is on Sale at Nordstrom
It took over 200 hours to make.
Over the weekend, Adele had five ciders. She then took out a tiny portable fan and posed in front of her TV screen while wearing sweatpants. It felt so relatable. We’ve all been there during lockdown: tipsy while voguing with the inimitable objects in our home that have become our only companions for months.
But the difference between us watching Adele and Adele watching Adele is obviously that she’s on the TV screen. Since Glastonbury was cancelled this year due to COVID, the BBC streamed Adele’s performance from 2016 instead. Minutes later, she slipped into the same Chloé dress she wore for her iconic performance. It was made specifically for her and took over 200 hours to make. Relatability be damned. This is Adele after all.
Since we aren’t exactly sure when her next album will come out — Adele is telling her fans to focus more on staying home and wearing a mask than trying to guess a release date — we will gladly take any and all style serves in the meantime. First, there was the balloon-sleeve birthday dress post. Now she’s giving us this iconic rewear.
When Adele posted her first photo on Instagram in months wearing a Elzinga Balloon-Sleeve Satin Mini Dress, she caused a sell-out. This won’t happen now and not because all four million of us who liked the photo wouldn’t want the same dress but because that Chloé dress was one of a kind. Plus, most of us can’t afford something that took over 200 hours to make. Even writing out that sentence felt expensive.
Thankfully Chloé is also on sale at Nordstrom right now during its huge designer sale. Plenty of items that probably took a normal amount of time to make are hundreds of dollars off, including some dresses worthy of Adele’s next viral #ootd.
Shop Chloé on sale at Nordstrom below.
Chloé Print Metallic Long Sleeve Fil Coupe Maxi Shirtdress
Shop now: $1,598 (Originally $3,995); nordstrom.com
Chloé Mini Marcie Leather Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $890 (Originally $990); nordstrom.com
Chloé Lauren Low Top Sneaker
Shop now: $366 (Originally $495); nordstrom.com
Chloé Laudren Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $238 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com
Chloé Camille Cork Platform Sandal
Shop now: $424 (Originally $695); nordstrom.com
Chloé Wave Snake Embossed Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $424 (Originally $1,060); nordstrom.com
Chloé Pleated Pinstripe Ankle Pants
Shop now: $950 (Originally $1,295); nordstrom.com
Chloé Candice Block Heel Sandal
Shop now: $278 (Originally $695); nordstrom.com
Chloé Ruffle Sleeve Silk Minidress
Shop now: $718 (Originally $1,795); nordstrom.com
Chloé Side Stripe Pintucked Stretch Wool Flare Pants
Shop now: $500 (Originally $1,250); nordstrom.com
Chloé Aby Leather French Wallet
Shop now: $480 (Originally $520); nordstrom.com
