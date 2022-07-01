Fashion You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal Prices start at just $14. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 1, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle In the weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has been releasing incredible early fashion deals. Everything from trendy summer dresses to supermodel-approved sneakers has been discounted, and most recently, tons of activewear and Adidas sneakers went on sale for up to 67 percent off. The athletic sale includes leggings, shorts, workout tops, running shoes, and lifestyle sneakers, starting at just $14. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your athleisure collection in preparation for the hot and sticky summer days ahead. Shop Activewear on Sale: In Amazon's activewear department, you can score 15 percent off on sports bras, tops, shorts, and pants from in-house brands like Amazon Essentials and Core 10. Amazon Essentials Control Tech Racerback Sports Bra, $14 (Originally $16) Amazon Essentials Studio Relaxed-Fit Racerback Tank Multipack, $19 (Originally $23) Core 10 Standard-Fit Ruched Waistband Woven Running Short, $25 (Originally $30) Core 10 Second Skin High-Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging, $33 (Originally $39) Core 10 Woven Jogger Pant, $35 (Originally $41) One of the best deals on the list, these Amazon Essentials tank tops come in a pack of two for $19. They're made from a moisture-wicking, breathable blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, and they have a racerback design and relaxed fit. One shopper said the top is "flattering to your figure without being clingy." Courtesy Shop now: $19 (Originally $23); amazon.com To wear with your new tanks, these Core 10 running shorts are on sale for $25. Available in six colors, the shorts have a thick elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, a back zippered pocket, airy mesh panels on the sides, and stylish exposed seams. A reviewer confirmed the shorts "look like they are way more expensive than they are." Courtesy Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com There's no such thing as having too many leggings, and with these Core 10 high-waisted ones on sale for $33, that's reason enough to add another to your collection. These affordable leggings are made from squat-proof, moisture-wicking material with exposed seams and a hidden pocket on the inside of the waistband. You can wear them for a workout with a sports bra and running shoes, or throw them on to run errands with a graphic tee and slide sandals. Courtesy Shop now: $33 (Originally $39); amazon.com Shop Adidas Sneakers on Sale: From the early Prime Day sneaker sale, you can score popular Adidas styles at ridiculously low prices. The selection includes both lifestyle sneakers and running shoes, so regardless of what your daily routine looks like, you'll find a pair that works for you. Adidas Postmove Basketball Shoe, $27 (Originally $75) Adidas EQ19 Running Shoe, $33 (Originally $55) Adidas Bravada High-Top Skate Shoe, $48 (Originally $60) Adidas Sl20.3 Running Shoe, $76 (Originally $110) Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe, $133 (Originally $190) The Adidas Postmove Basketball Shoes offer the deepest discount of all, with 57 percent off savings, which comes out to just $27. They're made from soft leather with cushioned midsoles, rubber platforms, and textured outsoles for traction and supreme comfort. The colorway that's on sale is mostly white with hints of orange and pink, making them the perfect accent shoes to wear with neutral outfits this summer. Courtesy Shop now: $27 (Originally $75); amazon.com For long walks and workouts, opt for the Adidas EQ19 Running Shoes, which are on sale for $33 in a light pink and blue color. They have a breathable textile upper, cushioned midsoles, and rubber outsoles. These shoes would be great for everything from a casual stroll to a miles-long run to a high-intensity workout. Courtesy Shop now: $33 (Originally $55); amazon.com If you're looking for a mix of trendy and practical, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are the ones for you. Available in 23 colors, the sneakers are made from at least 50 percent ocean plastic, and they are made with the brand's signature Boost cushioning. One shopper said the shoes keep their "feet feeling great during a 10-hour warehouse shift." Wear them with everything from activewear to loungewear, or jeans and a T-shirt, and your feet will thank you. Courtesy Shop now: $133 (Originally $190); amazon.com These activewear and Adidas deals won't last long, so shop the early Prime Day sale now before stock runs out. Then, check back on July 12 and 13 for more deals. 