You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal

Prices start at just $14.

By
Published on July 1, 2022

Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

In the weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has been releasing incredible early fashion deals. Everything from trendy summer dresses to supermodel-approved sneakers has been discounted, and most recently, tons of activewear and Adidas sneakers went on sale for up to 67 percent off.

The athletic sale includes leggings, shorts, workout tops, running shoes, and lifestyle sneakers, starting at just $14. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your athleisure collection in preparation for the hot and sticky summer days ahead.

Shop Activewear on Sale:

In Amazon's activewear department, you can score 15 percent off on sports bras, tops, shorts, and pants from in-house brands like Amazon Essentials and Core 10.

One of the best deals on the list, these Amazon Essentials tank tops come in a pack of two for $19. They're made from a moisture-wicking, breathable blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, and they have a racerback design and relaxed fit. One shopper said the top is "flattering to your figure without being clingy."

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $23); amazon.com

To wear with your new tanks, these Core 10 running shorts are on sale for $25. Available in six colors, the shorts have a thick elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, a back zippered pocket, airy mesh panels on the sides, and stylish exposed seams. A reviewer confirmed the shorts "look like they are way more expensive than they are."

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

There's no such thing as having too many leggings, and with these Core 10 high-waisted ones on sale for $33, that's reason enough to add another to your collection. These affordable leggings are made from squat-proof, moisture-wicking material with exposed seams and a hidden pocket on the inside of the waistband. You can wear them for a workout with a sports bra and running shoes, or throw them on to run errands with a graphic tee and slide sandals.

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 (Originally $39); amazon.com

Shop Adidas Sneakers on Sale:

From the early Prime Day sneaker sale, you can score popular Adidas styles at ridiculously low prices. The selection includes both lifestyle sneakers and running shoes, so regardless of what your daily routine looks like, you'll find a pair that works for you.

The Adidas Postmove Basketball Shoes offer the deepest discount of all, with 57 percent off savings, which comes out to just $27. They're made from soft leather with cushioned midsoles, rubber platforms, and textured outsoles for traction and supreme comfort. The colorway that's on sale is mostly white with hints of orange and pink, making them the perfect accent shoes to wear with neutral outfits this summer.

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $75); amazon.com

For long walks and workouts, opt for the Adidas EQ19 Running Shoes, which are on sale for $33 in a light pink and blue color. They have a breathable textile upper, cushioned midsoles, and rubber outsoles. These shoes would be great for everything from a casual stroll to a miles-long run to a high-intensity workout.

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 (Originally $55); amazon.com

If you're looking for a mix of trendy and practical, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are the ones for you. Available in 23 colors, the sneakers are made from at least 50 percent ocean plastic, and they are made with the brand's signature Boost cushioning. One shopper said the shoes keep their "feet feeling great during a 10-hour warehouse shift." Wear them with everything from activewear to loungewear, or jeans and a T-shirt, and your feet will thank you.

Early PD activewear and Adidas deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $133 (Originally $190); amazon.com

These activewear and Adidas deals won't last long, so shop the early Prime Day sale now before stock runs out. Then, check back on July 12 and 13 for more deals.

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

