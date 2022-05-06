This Rare Fashion Collaboration Is Catnip for Young Hollywood Talent

Acne, which has been around since 1996, has always had a role in high-profile dressing. Most notably were its perfectly fitted jeans, which were at peak prominence among It girls in the early 2010s. But in recent months, it's undeniable that there's an Acne Studios renaissance underway, and it's being fueled by a new class of A-list powerhouses. Amid several instances of celebs pulling the brand's designs straight off the runway, others still can't seem to stop wearing it in their day-to-day: Rosalía has worn it at least seven times in the last two months, while explosive Asian talents Lisa and Jisoo have each been seen in Acne pieces on multiple occasions.