The College Girls' Guide to Chic Backpack Alternatives

Listen up girls, next semester is right around the corner. While you may already have your sneakers, dorm room decor, and so on, one of the most important purchases you can make this time of year is the bag you'll be lugging around with you from class to class. But if you're bored of the backpack—fear not! There are tons of different (and chic!) options in the market.

You can choose a canvas tote with a cheeky phrase, or, if you wish to go a more sophisticated route, opt for a leather or calf-hair style, to name just a few. Whatever your vibe, you'll find the perfect hit-the-books-in-style match for you below.