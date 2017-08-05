The College Girls' Guide to Chic Backpack Alternatives

Alexandra DeRosa and Alexis Parente
Aug 05, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Listen up girls, next semester is right around the corner. While you may already have your sneakers, dorm room decor, and so on, one of the most important purchases you can make this time of year is the bag you'll be lugging around with you from class to class. But if you're bored of the backpack—fear not! There are tons of different (and chic!) options in the market.

You can choose a canvas tote with a cheeky phrase, or, if you wish to go a more sophisticated route, opt for a leather or calf-hair style, to name just a few. Whatever your vibe, you'll find the perfect hit-the-books-in-style match for you below.

 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney $225 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Off-White

Off White $780 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

J.Crew

J. Crew $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Florabella

Florabella $99 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Ban.do

Ban.do $25 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Building Block

Building Block $690 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Madewell

Madewell $148 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Frances Valentine

$225 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Mango

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Tibi

Tibi $1,295 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Clyde

Clyde $184 SHOP NOW

