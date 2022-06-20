Shoppers Get "Lots of Compliments" on This Under-$30 Summer Dress Thanks to 2 Flattering Details

“The cut accentuates my curves in the most flattering way.”

By Nicol Natale
Published on June 20, 2022

Photo: Amazon/InStyle

There's something about summer weather that makes you want to wear as little clothing as possible to feel comfortable outdoors in the heat. But you don't need to compromise cute seasonal outfits to do so — cut-out dresses, which stylists say are going to be everywhere this summer, are here to help you stay cool while still looking fabulous at any casual outings you have coming up in the next few months.

Cut-out dresses and tops started popping up more last fall, and according to experts, the trending style won't be going away anytime soon. Summer is a great time to try out the trend for yourself since the skin-exposing detail adds extra ventilation to any piece — and one simple way to add it to your wardrobe is with this top-rated cut-out dress on Amazon that starts at just $27 (depending on the color and size you choose).

The Acelitt Twist Bodycon Dress has more than 3,600 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who call it a "must-have" for hot summer months because of how breathable, cute, and comfortable it is. The popular dress is made of a polyester and spandex fabric blend that's stretchy and lightweight, making it the "perfect summer dress" for days or nights out.

Acelitt twist bodycon wrap dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

The cut-out detail on the torso shows some skin and allows it to breathe, while the fit of the opening combined with a ruched texture make the mini dress extremely flattering. Plus, the subtle wrap skirt adds some sexiness without going overboard, and a knot detail just below the chest offers extra bust support while elevating the style to be a bit more formal.

Thousands of Amazon reviewers are raving over the versatile dress, with some saying they "get lots of compliments" while wearing it, and others commenting that they plan to buy it "in multiple colors." It comes in 20 colorways, including bold patterns and summer-ready hues like olive green, coral red, and blush pink; with this many options to choose from, why not get more than one for all the upcoming occasions on your calendar?

Acelitt twist bodycon wrap dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

If you're one to steer clear of dresses with bodycon fits, customers attest that this one is "really cute and flattering" — "no matter your shape," including those with bigger chests, a different wearer added.

"This dress fit like a glove," said another person. "The cut accentuated my curves in the most flattering way." Others love how lightweight and stretchy the fabric is. "This is so beautiful! Wanted something light and breathable for summer… it is just that!" a final reviewer noted.

If you're looking to streamline your summer wardrobe with a one-and-done piece you can feel confident and comfortable in — without putting a dent in your wallet — consider the Acelitt Twist Bodycon Dress that starts at just $27.

Acelitt twist bodycon wrap dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Acelitt twist bodycon wrap dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

