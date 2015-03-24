whitelogo
whitelogo
Accordion Pleats
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Accordion Pleats
InStyle.com
Mar 24, 2015 @ 4:14 pm
Accordion Pleats
Emmy Rossum in Carmen Marc Valvo
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Accordion Pleats
Sarah Jessica Parker
Clark Samuels/Startraks
Accordion Pleats
Liv Tyler in Calvin Klein Collection
Matt Baron/BEImages
Accordion Pleats
Kristin Davis in custom Donna Karan
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Accordion Pleats
Emmy Rossum in Carmen Marc Valvo
Advertisement
2 of 4
Clark Samuels/Startraks
Accordion Pleats
Sarah Jessica Parker
3 of 4
Matt Baron/BEImages
Accordion Pleats
Liv Tyler in Calvin Klein Collection
Advertisement
4 of 4
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Accordion Pleats
Kristin Davis in custom Donna Karan
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!