Work-Friendly Accessories

Take inspiration from Chris Benz (far left) and smarten up a skirt or dress with a waist-wrapping belt. Craft the look yourself with a length of cord and a pair of tassels from a trimmings store, or experiment with this leather version from Hayden-Harnett, which doubles as a necklace or wristband.Leather cord belt, Hayden-Harnett; $88; at haydenharnett