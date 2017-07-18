This One Detail Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Better

Alexis Bennett
Jul 18, 2017

It's fun to get all dressed up and style a perfect outfit from head to toe. But sometimes you just don't have time (or could care less). For those days, we always grab a pair of sunglasses before running out of the door. Not just any old pair. But one of the biggest trends right now—white sunglasses.

The bright designs will easily elevate a boring look into a stylish photo-worthy moment. Don't believe us? Rihanna demonstrated how it's done while wearing cozy sweatpants, a hoodie, and a bubble jacket at the airport several times. Her white sunglasses are one of her go-to accessories, and they never disappoint.

White sunglasses also look just as great with dressier ensembles. The singer proved they're a must-have for every occasion while on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. And several other celebrities are on board, too, from Kendall Jenner to Celine Dion.

Take note and find your perfect pair of white sunglasses below.

55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
BP $12

x Alex Knost Luxury Wig Flatscreen 49mm Square Sunglasses
Raen $150

Vesper Square Lens Sunglasses

VO5211S 54

Rio 54mm Gradient Lenses Aviator Sunglasses
Havaianas $68

M'O Exclusive Poms & Pared Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Pared $240

Oval Sunglasses In White With Light Turquoise Lens
ASOS $19

54MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Fendi $555

