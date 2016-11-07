Where to Buy the Round Sunglasses That Beyonce, Miranda Kerr, and More Are Wearing

Paging John Lennon, we found your sunglasses—five of them, in fact. The celebrity set is continuing to add fuel to the '70s flame with one of the most defining accessories of the decade: round frames. But there aren't any wiry arms or pale-colored lenses here. No, the modern take on the style includes either luxe gold hardware or bold acetate borders, sleek browbar accents, and lenses blackened or mirrored.

And when styled with a caped LWD, like Beyonce, or with button-down shirt tucked into skinnies, a la Miranda Kerr—and not, say, a tie-dye tee and a peasant skirt—it becomes a cool nouveau bohemian look that subtly nods at the '70s while staying firmly planted in the 21st century. Basically, it's the commitment-phobe's way to take on the '70s trend. And if you can relate, here's where to get the exact round shades that the stars are obsessed with.