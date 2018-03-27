What To Wear With Your Little White Dress

You've made it through months of bundling up in sweaters and wrapping up in scarves. Now, it's time to show off some skin and whip out those little white dresses. Just about everyone will be wearing the bright colored frocks this spring. But there's no need to look like a clone. Stocking up on the right accessories will make your lwd ten times better.

Not sure where to start? Try scrolling down for some inspiration from a few stylish celebrities.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own