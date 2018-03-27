What To Wear With Your Little White Dress

 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty
InStyle Staff
Mar 27, 2018

You've made it through months of bundling up in sweaters and wrapping up in scarves. Now, it's time to show off some skin and whip out those little white dresses. Just about everyone will be wearing the bright colored frocks this spring. But there's no need to look like a clone. Stocking up on the right accessories will make your lwd ten times better.

Not sure where to start? Try scrolling down for some inspiration from a few stylish celebrities.

1 of 22 XPX/Star Max/Getty Images

Cinch it with a neutral-colored belt.

2 of 22 Courtesy

Old Navy Skinny Belt

Old Navy $10 (originally $13) SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Layer with more white.

4 of 22 Courtesy

Acne Studios Trench Coat

Acne Studios $800 SHOP NOW
5 of 22 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Pair with a red lip.

6 of 22 Courtesy

Nars Matte Lip Color

Nars $27 SHOP NOW
7 of 22 Gotham/GC Images/ Getty Images

Layer with a menswear-inspired jacket.

8 of 22 Courtesy

Tibi Cut-Out Blazer

Tibi $895 SHOP NOW
9 of 22 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Choose a lace-up sandal in a neutral color.

10 of 22 Courtesy

Michael Kors Lace-Up Block Heels

Michael Kors $135 SHOP NOW
11 of 22 Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rock a leather jacket.

12 of 22 Courtesy

Topshop Studded Biker Jacket

Topshop $130 SHOP NOW
13 of 22 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Choose playful accessories.

14 of 22 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall Tassel Pouch

Loeffler Randall $195 SHOP NOW
15 of 22 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Throw on a statement boot.

16 of 22 Courtesy

RAYE Sock Boot

Raye $120 (originally $248) SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Complement with metallics.

18 of 22 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Metallic Heel

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
19 of 22 ESBP/Star Max/GC Images

Add a bold pop of color.

20 of 22 Courtesy

Theory Coat

Theory $595 SHOP NOW
21 of 22 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Make it mod with a white ankle boot.

22 of 22 Courtesy

A New Day White Booties

A New Day $38 SHOP NOW

