Diane Kruger's New Spring Accessory Is This $3,800 Chanel Backpack

Backpacks aren't exactly what come to mind when you think of Chanel (neither are fannypacks nor sneakers), but lately that appears to be the direction Karl Lagerfeld is taking the iconic brand. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Lagerfeld accessorized pretty, very-Chanel, tweed numbers with very un-Chanel graffiti-printed backpacks on the spring/summer 2014 runway—much to everyone's surprise.

Since its debut, the controversial carryall has been met with skepticism and incredulity—and rightly so. It carries a hefty price tag of $3,800 that's hard to stomach or even justify. But in the flesh, the backpack boasts hand-painted graffiti, has the famous interlocking C's haphazardly stamped across the front and sides, and is embellished with multicolored rope and carabiners that's reminiscent of days from summer camp. There's genius in this crazy creation.

It's a genius that fashion darling Diane Kruger sees too. The actress nailed an on-point off-duty look over the weekend and fully embraced the sporty trend by casually accessorizing her mint green Rebecca Minkoff shift dress with the Chanel backpack and printed slip-on kicks. We have to say, Kruger shoulders the backpack well!

See all the coveted bags that the stars are carrying this spring.