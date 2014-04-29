Diane Kruger's New Spring Accessory Is This $3,800 Chanel Backpack

Bauer-Griffin
Andrea Cheng
Apr 29, 2014 @ 8:20 am

Backpacks aren't exactly what come to mind when you think of Chanel (neither are fannypacks nor sneakers), but lately that appears to be the direction Karl Lagerfeld is taking the iconic brand. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Lagerfeld accessorized pretty, very-Chanel, tweed numbers with very un-Chanel graffiti-printed backpacks on the spring/summer 2014 runway—much to everyone's surprise.

Since its debut, the controversial carryall has been met with skepticism and incredulity—and rightly so. It carries a hefty price tag of $3,800 that's hard to stomach or even justify. But in the flesh, the backpack boasts hand-painted graffiti, has the famous interlocking C's haphazardly stamped across the front and sides, and is embellished with multicolored rope and carabiners that's reminiscent of days from summer camp. There's genius in this crazy creation.

It's a genius that fashion darling Diane Kruger sees too. The actress nailed an on-point off-duty look over the weekend and fully embraced the sporty trend by casually accessorizing her mint green Rebecca Minkoff shift dress with the Chanel backpack and printed slip-on kicks. We have to say, Kruger shoulders the backpack well!

See all the coveted bags that the stars are carrying this spring.

1 of 20 Bauer-Griffin

Diane Kruger

Carrying: Chanel graffiti canvas backpack, $3,800; chanel.com
Advertisement
2 of 20 AKM-GSI

Kate Bosworth

Carrying: Longchamp "Le Pliage" carryall, $115; longchamp.com for alternate colors
3 of 20 Ron Asadorian / Splash News

January Jones

Carrying: Fendi "2Jours" shopping bag, $2,850; fendi.com
Advertisement
4 of 20 Splash News and Pictures

Katie Holmes

Carrying: Marni shoulder bag, $1,640; marni.com
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy Instagram

Jamie Chung

Carrying: Cole Haan small backpack, $278; colehaan.com
Advertisement
6 of 20 FameFlynet

Charlize Theron

Carrying: Rag & Bone two-tone hobo, $895; rag-bone.com
Advertisement
7 of 20 FameFlynet

Emmy Rossum

Carring: Elizabeth and James mini bucket bag, $445; shopbop.com
Advertisement
8 of 20 Wenn

Jessica Alba

Carrying: Narciso Rodriguez leather tote, $2,395; narcisorodriguez.com
Advertisement
9 of 20 FameFlynet

Anne Hathaway

Carrying: Balenciaga "Papier A4" elaphe mini, $2,050; balenciaga.com for an alternate color
Advertisement
10 of 20 Broadimage Newswire

Olivia Wilde

Carrying: A.L.C. "Palmoa" crossbody, $595; revolveclothing.com
Advertisement
11 of 20 M A N I K / Splash News

Kate Bosworth

Carrying: Marni shoulder bag, $1,550; marni.com
Advertisement
12 of 20 EM43 / Splash News

Emma Roberts

Carrying: Loeffler Randall perforated bucket bag, $295; loefflerrandall.com
Advertisement
13 of 20 Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Carrying: M2Malletier leather clutch, $1,290; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
14 of 20 FameFlynet

Kate Moss

Carrying: Bulgari purse, $2,200; bulgari.com for an alternate color
Advertisement
15 of 20 Ramey Photo

Emmy Rossum

Carrying: Bottega Veneta shoulder bag, $2,370; bottegaveneta.com
Advertisement
16 of 20 AKM-GSI

Nikki Reed

Carrying: Tory Burch "Elise" dome satchel, $595; toryburch.com
Advertisement
17 of 20 Pacific Coast News

Diane Kruger

Carrying: Jil Sander "Jil" bag, $1,690; jilsander.com for an alternate color
Advertisement
18 of 20 Xposurephotos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Carrying: Givenchy "Antigona" duffel, $3,440; forwardforward.com
Advertisement
19 of 20 Pacific Coast News

Elle Fanning

Carrying: Miu Miu madras leather shoulder bag, $1,520; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
20 of 20 AKM-GSI

Nikki Reed

Carrying: Stella & Dot "Tia" cross-body purse, $98; stelladot.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!