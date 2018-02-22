What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?

You may have never heard of Topfoxx sunglasses, but over 270,000 people on Instagram are obsessed with them. The Brooklyn-based brand has found a cult following thanks to a combination of selfie-friendly design, affordable price points (frames start at $39), and seemingly endless options.

There's literally something for everyone on the the brand's website, from cat-eyes with unexpected cutouts to neon aviators with reflective lenses.

The clear favorite, though, has to be the Topfoxx Chloe sunglasses, which have literally hundreds of five-star reviews. "I have never had so many compliments on a pair of sunglasses EVER," one excited reviewer wrote before adding that she's planning on buying three more pairs.