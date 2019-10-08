This Katie Holmes-Approved Glasses Brand Is Coming for Warby Parker

Image zoom Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

If you’re near-sighted, you already know the struggle of shopping for glasses that won’t make you look like Milhouse from The Simpsons. While the dearth of actually stylish optical frames has many of us turning to Warby Parker, it’s always a bit of a drag to meet someone who’s also wearing the Perceys like they’re a part of their own personal brand.

But as of this week, the market just got that much more competitive, thanks to a brand so many celebs already swear by. Westward Leaning, whose sun collection was worn by Katie Holmes pretty much all summer and also counts Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra, and Olivia Palermo as fans, has finally launched optical.

The 98-piece collection includes shapes, colors, and materials to suit any type of wearer — whether you’re after a professorial look or an eccentric billionaire one. Styles like the Lynx, a modern cateye frame, begin at $175 and go up to $245, as with the Valencia, which features 14k gold plated sides.

Not only is the collection A-list-level chic, it’s also got all of the specifications you’d want from an optical brand. The lenses themselves are made with impact resistant polycarbonate material that makes them extremely safe to wear near your eye area, and are 100 percent UV-light blocking and anti-glare. The polished acetate and metal components of the frame, as with all Westward Leaning products, is handmade in Japan.

To purchase a pair of Westward Leaning optical glasses is as simple as checking out on the website, and keeping an eye out for an email from the team. From there, a representative will process your prescription and get your frames out to you within five days.

Shop the brand new optical collection from the brand Katie, SJP, and Priyanka can’t get enough of at WestwardLeaning.com.