8 Travel Essentials Under $100 For Your Next Adventure 

Courtesy (2)
Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 03, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

The plane tickets are purchased, the hotel is booked, and your passport is ready to rock; you've finally booked a vacation! Just when you think the tough part of planning is over you realize you have to pack, which can be super daunting. Don't worry we have you covered with the best travel essentials under $100 so you don't have to break the bank before you arrive at your desired destination. Below are our travel picks.

VIDEO: 4 Apps That Make You Money While Traveling

 

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

One can never have enough clean underwear, so buy multi-packs!

Calvin Klein Intimates $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Perfect for airplane travel, try a crystal clear makeup pouch.

Madewell $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Wheel it around with this spinner carry on. 

pathfinder $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Pack up your boat and tote bag with all of your weekend essentials. 

L.L. Bean $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Cortesy (2)

Cozy pajamas are a travel must.

Shop the look: Gap long sleeve sleep shirt, $40; gap.com. Gap preppy stripe blue pajama pants, $35; gap.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Get cozy and wrap yourself up in a soft travel set. 

UGG $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Prepare for any travel scenario with a mini-emergency kit. 

Pinch $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Get your ultimate beauty rest in a silk sleep mask.

Slip $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!