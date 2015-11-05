The One Accessory That Will Keep You Warm (and Cozy!) All Winter Long

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 05, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Even though temps are reaching the 70s this week here in New York, there's no doubt that winter is well on its way. The editors here at InStyle are busy crafting their winter wardrobes, and if there's one item that we suggest picking up, it's the blanket scarf.

This accessory serves multiple purposes: It's warm, it can be worn every day without breaking any style rules, and it gives off an effortless, I woke up like this edge. Below, we shop out 7 styles, all of which are sure to be power players in your winter wardrobe. You can thank us later.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Acne Studios

$250; lagarconne.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Aoli's Fashion

$20; amazon.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Calvin Klein

$40; macys.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$158; nordstrom.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Collection XIIX

$48; nordstrom.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Pieces

$36; asos.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

LikeMary

$80; silkfred.com

