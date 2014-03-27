Want the Best of Both Worlds? Try a Two-Tone Bag for Spring (We Found 17 Chic Options)!

Itching to update your spring wardrobe? While sadly it's not quite warm enough yet in most places to break out the shorts and sandals, you can escape the winter rut with a chic two-tone bag. With its mix of light and dark hues, it brightens up even the most somber of winter coats without looking seasonally inappropriate. Come warm weather it has all the lightness to feel fresh against a sundress.

Spring Accessories

Looking for something roomy to stash your daily essentials? Anya Hindmarch and 3.1 Phillip Lim both offer spacious yet structured ladylike satchels ideal for the office. Thinking you’d rather wear this style on the weekend? Try French Connection's crossbody or Victoria Beckham's sleek clutch.

—Diana Tsui