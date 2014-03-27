Want the Best of Both Worlds? Try a Two-Tone Bag for Spring (We Found 17 Chic Options)!

InStyle Staff
Mar 27, 2014 @ 12:06 pm

Itching to update your spring wardrobe? While sadly it's not quite warm enough yet in most places to break out the shorts and sandals, you can escape the winter rut with a chic two-tone bag. With its mix of light and dark hues, it brightens up even the most somber of winter coats without looking seasonally inappropriate. Come warm weather it has all the lightness to feel fresh against a sundress.

"A two-tone bag has the best of both worlds: It brightens coats & feels fresh against sundresses."

Looking for something roomy to stash your daily essentials? Anya Hindmarch and 3.1 Phillip Lim both offer spacious yet structured ladylike satchels ideal for the office. Thinking you’d rather wear this style on the weekend? Try French Connection's crossbody or Victoria Beckham's sleek clutch.

Click ahead to see all 17 options, at every price point!

—Diana Tsui

1 of 11 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

Leather, $1,050; lagarconne.com
2 of 11 Courtesy

Zara

Polyurethane, $80; zara.com
3 of 11 Courtesy

Miu Miu

Goat leather, $2,190; mytheresa.com
4 of 11 Courtesy

Time’s Arrow

Leather, $575; neimanmarcus.com
5 of 11 Courtesy

Rochas

Glazed leather, $1,645; net-a-porter.com
6 of 11 Courtesy

ASOS

Leather with pony effect panel, $60; asos.com
7 of 11 Courtesy

Zara

Polyurethane, $50; zara.com
8 of 11 Courtesy

New Look

Polyurethane, $24; asos.com
9 of 11 Courtesy

French Connection

Polyurethane, $88; frenchconnection.com
10 of 11 Courtesy

Marni

Patent leather and satin, $570; net-a-porter.com
11 of 11 Courtesy

Raoul

Leather, $585; thecorner.com

