The $10 Trend That Will Make Any Outfit Look Cooler

I don't know about you, but when I was a kid, no-show ankle socks were a must-have. At the time, I thought that tube socks would make me look nerdy, and would even go as far as to fold socks in half just to get the no-sock look. (Hey, when you have to wear a uniform to school every day, these details matter.) A lot has changed since I was in middle school and, believe it or not, I am wearing tube socks as I type this.

Tube socks were a staple of Princess Diana's off-duty looks (can't forget the bike shorts, too). Now they're taking over the street-style scene. Some women are splurging on logo-embellished Gucci socks ($100; nordstrom.com), while others are keeping it simple with $10 Hanes.

Most of the time, you'll see them paired with chunky sneakers — a go-to combination for stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. But the trend also pairs well with high-heel sandals and even loafers.

VIDEO: Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have to Try

 

It might not sound fabulous, but the 9 outfits ahead will definitely convince you to at least try tube socks this spring.

Test them out with classic pumps.

Play with bright colors.

Throw them on with loafers.

Pair with sneakers and midi skirt for a perfect combo.

Wear your running shoes with a fun pattern.

Try unexpected colors.

Wear them with shiny boots.

Mix a bright color with your neutrals.

Have fun mixing and matching.

