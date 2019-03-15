The $10 Trend That Will Make Any Outfit Look Cooler

I don't know about you, but when I was a kid, no-show ankle socks were a must-have. At the time, I thought that tube socks would make me look nerdy, and would even go as far as to fold socks in half just to get the no-sock look. (Hey, when you have to wear a uniform to school every day, these details matter.) A lot has changed since I was in middle school and, believe it or not, I am wearing tube socks as I type this.

Tube socks were a staple of Princess Diana's off-duty looks (can't forget the bike shorts, too). Now they're taking over the street-style scene. Some women are splurging on logo-embellished Gucci socks ($100; nordstrom.com), while others are keeping it simple with $10 Hanes.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Most of the time, you'll see them paired with chunky sneakers — a go-to combination for stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. But the trend also pairs well with high-heel sandals and even loafers.

VIDEO: Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have to Try

It might not sound fabulous, but the 9 outfits ahead will definitely convince you to at least try tube socks this spring.